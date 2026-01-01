Splitser is an expense splitting app from the Netherlands, originally launched as WieBetaaltWat and now owned by Tikkie, a payments subsidiary of ABN AMRO. It lets groups create a shared list, invite members by link or messaging app, and log expenses in more than 150 currencies with unequal splits by amount or share. The app calculates a simplified overview of who owes whom and supports recurring expenses, reminders, and a built-in calculator. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Pricing

The core expense-tracking service is free. Optional in-app payments via iDEAL, Wero, or Bancontact cost €0.35 per transaction, and linking a bank account incurs a one-time €0.35 verification fee.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting