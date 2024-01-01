Tipimail logo

Tipimail is a French transactional email service with API and SMTP proxy.

Pricing

Tipimail offers a free plan with 10.000 emails per month (1000 mail per day). The paid plans start at 39€/month and a dedicated IP costs 228€ per year.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.tipimail.com Core Service Web
  • SEWAN SAS (AS8399)
  • Eurafibre SAS (AS35625)
Report
spf.tipimail.com Core Service Outgoing mail
  • SEWAN SAS (AS8399)
  • Eurafibre SAS (AS35625)
Report
app.tipimail.com Management of Core Service Web
  • Eurafibre SAS (AS35625)
  • SEWAN SAS (AS8399)
Report
www.tipimail.com Representation Web
  • Wifirst S.A.S. (AS52075)
Report
docs.tipimail.com Documentation Web
  • Wifirst S.A.S. (AS52075)
Report
