Tipimail
Tipimail is a French transactional email service with API and SMTP proxy.
Pricing
Tipimail offers a free plan with 10.000 emails per month (1000 mail per day). The paid plans start at 39€/month and a dedicated IP costs 228€ per year.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.tipimail.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|spf.tipimail.com
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|app.tipimail.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.tipimail.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.tipimail.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report