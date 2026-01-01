SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop (SLED) is a Linux distribution designed for professional use in businesses and public institutions. It provides a user-friendly interface, long-term support options, and a wide range of preinstalled applications. The system is known for its high stability and compatibility with various hardware platforms and is regularly updated. SLED is based on the open-source project openSUSE and is closely linked to its community and technologies.

Pricing

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop can be used for free as open-source software, but paid subscriptions (Standard or Priority) are available for professional support and regular updates, featuring different service hours and response times.

