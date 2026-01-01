Zorin OS is a user-friendly operating system designed to make Open Source computing fast, secure, and accessible for everyone. It features an adaptable desktop interface that’s familiar to users coming from Windows or macOS, making it easy to get started without a steep learning curve. Built on an Ubuntu foundation, Zorin OS offers fast performance, strong security, enhanced privacy, and a wide selection of software for work, creativity, and gaming. With the option to run many Windows apps, seamless integration with mobile devices, and a strong focus on speed and simplicity, Zorin OS is designed as a general-purpose alternative to proprietary operating systems for individuals, schools, and businesses.

Pricing

Zorin OS offers multiple editions, including Core and Education which are available to download for free.

The Zorin OS Pro edition is available for €47.99 and includes many additional apps & features, as well as a bundled technical support service.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting