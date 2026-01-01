Ubuntu Desktop is an open-source operating system that focuses on stability, security, and regular updates. It is based on Linux and offers a wide range of pre-installed applications, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced users. Thanks to strong community support and regular releases, the system always remains up to date. Ubuntu Desktop is developed by Canonical Ltd. and is one of the most popular Linux distributions worldwide.

Pricing

Ubuntu Desktop itself is free and open source. For advanced features, security updates, and support, Canonical Ltd. offers Ubuntu Pro as a paid subscription, which is free for personal users on up to 5 machines.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting