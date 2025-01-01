Supertext logo

Supertext is a Swiss AI translation service. They can translate simple text input, editable files, and PDFs and offer custom translation solutions for businesses.

Pricing

Their free plan works for 6 languages (German, English, French, Italian, Romansh, and Swiss German), and translations are limited to 3000 characters. The paid version includes up to 28 languages, unlimited translations, additional file types and features such as API access, depending on the subscription.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.supertext.com Core Service Web Report
