smasi is a note-taking app from Switzerland. Instead of using Markdown syntax to structure content, this personal note-taking app relies on predefined and specialized section types. This makes it much easier to present and organize information in a visually appealing way. In particular, combining images and text for notes and instructions is effortless. The software is available for Android, iOS (iPhones and iPads), macOS, and Windows. Collections can be synced across different devices via iCloud or WebDAV as needed.

Pricing

Full version available with a one-time in-app purchase (no subscription) for €15 per device.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting