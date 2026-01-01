SmartMaps logo

SmartMaps

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan LinkedIn
Website

SmartMaps

SmartMaps by YellowMap is a B2B map platform specifically designed for seamless integration into business applications. The core of the platform lies in its API services. It enables developers to create highly functional and data-compliant map applications with features like maps, geocoding, complex routing, and address autocompletion, all without tracking user data.

Screenshot of SmartMaps

Pricing

The pricing is transparent and scalable, starting with a free tier for initial use. Custom packages and enterprise solutions are available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The SmartMaps platform is hosted exclusively in certified data centers located in Germany, ensuring the physical and digital security of the data.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
tiles.smartmaps.cloud Core Service Web
  • TelemaxX Telekommunikation GmbH (AS12843)
Report
maps.smartmaps.app Core Service Web
  • TelemaxX Telekommunikation GmbH (AS12843)
Report
cdn.smartmaps.cloud Core Service Web
  • TelemaxX Telekommunikation GmbH (AS12843)
Report
www.smartmaps.net Representation Web Report
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