SmartMaps by YellowMap is a B2B map platform specifically designed for seamless integration into business applications. The core of the platform lies in its API services. It enables developers to create highly functional and data-compliant map applications with features like maps, geocoding, complex routing, and address autocompletion, all without tracking user data.

Pricing

The pricing is transparent and scalable, starting with a free tier for initial use. Custom packages and enterprise solutions are available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The SmartMaps platform is hosted exclusively in certified data centers located in Germany, ensuring the physical and digital security of the data.