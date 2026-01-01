Scrive logo

Scrive provides e-signature and eID services to help organisations manage secure, legally compliant digital transactions. It supports small businesses, large enterprises, and public sector clients in meeting European regulatory standards, including eIDAS and GDPR. Scrive is a Qualified Trust Service Provider, meaning that the signed documents are valid under EU law and admissible in court.

Scrive is a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) under EU eIDAS, offering qualified electronic signatures for secure, legally recognised transactions across the European Union. All solutions are GDPR-compliant and integrate data protection by design and by default. For organisations with strict compliance needs, Scrive EC (Extended Compliance) hosts all core services exclusively with European-owned, European-located providers, eliminating exposure to US jurisdiction. The service is designed to align with EU regulatory requirements, enabling organisations to operate with full confidence in their digital agreements. Scrive’s platform includes e-signatures, identity verification, and API integrations for workflow automation, serving customers across multiple sectors.

Pricing is based on subscription tiers, with features and volume limits per plan. A free trial is available; no permanent free plan is offered.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
scrive.com Core Service Web Report
www.scrive.com Representation Web Report
