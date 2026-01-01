Proton Docs let you collaborate in real time, leave comments, add photos, and store your documents securely. Proton Docs and also the spreadsheet product Proton Sheets, is part of the bigger Proton Drive product.

Proton Docs offers a clean, simple experience, where you can:

Write with privacy — Create and edit documents within Proton Drive, knowing your contents are only accessible to you and those you choose to share with.

Share and invite anyone — Invite other users to view or edit your documents with a single click.

Collaborate in real-time — Changes are reflected immediately, ensuring every contributor always sees the most up-to-date version.

View cursors and presence indicators — See who else is viewing or editing the document, enhancing teamwork and communication.

Leave suggestions, comments and replies — Add comments to share feedback without editing the document. Comments and Suggestions are visible to all collaborators, keeping everyone in the loop.

Import and export with ease — You can upload .docx documents, edit them, and download in various formats like .docx, .txt, .md, and HTML.

Pricing

Proton Docs is available for free with limitations. A paid subscription (Proton Unlimited or Visionary) is required for advanced features, increased storage, and custom domains. Pricing starts at approximately 8 EUR/month for the Unlimited plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider docs-editor.proton.me Core Service Web Proton AG (AS62371) Report docs.proton.me Core Service Web Proton AG (AS62371) Report docs-rts.proton.me Core Service Web Proton AG (AS62371) Report

Sustainability

Proton states that its data centers are powered by renewable energy. The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and has published sustainability reports detailing its environmental initiatives.