Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
Infomaniak kDrive is the file hosting service of the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Pricing

The pricing starts at 6,58 € per user/month for 3 TB of storage.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
kdrive.infomaniak.com Core Service Web Report
login.infomaniak.com Authentication Web Report
manager.infomaniak.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.infomaniak.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.

