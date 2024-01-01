Infomaniak kDrive is the file hosting service of the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Pricing

The pricing starts at 6,58 € per user/month for 3 TB of storage.

Hosting

Sustainability

Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.

