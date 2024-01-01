Infomaniak kDrive
Infomaniak kDrive is the file hosting service of the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.
Pricing
The pricing starts at 6,58 € per user/month for 3 TB of storage.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|kdrive.infomaniak.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|login.infomaniak.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|manager.infomaniak.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.infomaniak.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.