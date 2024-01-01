Openprovider is a domain name registrar from the Netherlands. The company is ICANN-accredited and offers DNSSEC support. They sell a lot of top-level domains, offer multi-factor authentication and you can add multiple users to an account. It's not possible to see who changed what (audit log).

Pricing

The renewal of a '.com' domain costs $15.58 per year.

The renewal of a '.com' domain costs $15.58 per year.

