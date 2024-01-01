Openprovider logo

Openprovider is a domain name registrar from the Netherlands. The company is ICANN-accredited and offers DNSSEC support. They sell a lot of top-level domains, offer multi-factor authentication and you can add multiple users to an account. It's not possible to see who changed what (audit log).

Pricing

The renewal of a '.com' domain costs $15.58 per year.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
openprovider.eu Core Service Nameserver Report
cp.openprovider.eu Management of Core Service Web
  • CLDIN B.V. (AS48635)
Report
www.openprovider.com Representation Web Report
