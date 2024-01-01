Openprovider
Openprovider is a domain name registrar from the Netherlands. The company is ICANN-accredited and offers DNSSEC support. They sell a lot of top-level domains, offer multi-factor authentication and you can add multiple users to an account. It's not possible to see who changed what (audit log).
Pricing
The renewal of a '.com' domain costs $15.58 per year.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|openprovider.eu
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|cp.openprovider.eu
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.openprovider.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report