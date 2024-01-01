ONLYOFFICE
ONLYOFFICE is a document collaboration service from Latvia. They offer integrations for several services like SharePoint and Jira as well as self-hosted Cloud services like ownCloud and Nextcloud.
ONLYOFFICE is open source and developed by Ascensio System SIO, headquartered in Riga, Latvia. OnlyOffice is delivered as a SaaS solution or as an installation for private network deployment. They also offer a white label solution.
Pricing
For individual use, there is the free plan OnlyOffice Personal.
SaaS
- STARTUP free
- BUSINESS €4.2 user/month - Starts from 3 users
- VIP €6.8 user/month - Starts from 100 users
Self Hosted Enterprise Solutions
- Enterprise €1650 per server*
- Enterprise Plus €2500 per server*
- Enterprise Premium €3500 per server*
*Lifetime licenses
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|static.zdassets.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|constantin-graf.onlyoffice.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.onlyoffice.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report