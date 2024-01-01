ONLYOFFICE is a document collaboration service from Latvia. They offer integrations for several services like SharePoint and Jira as well as self-hosted Cloud services like ownCloud and Nextcloud.

ONLYOFFICE is open source and developed by Ascensio System SIO, headquartered in Riga, Latvia. OnlyOffice is delivered as a SaaS solution or as an installation for private network deployment. They also offer a white label solution.

Pricing

For individual use, there is the free plan OnlyOffice Personal.

SaaS

STARTUP free

free BUSINESS €4.2 user/month - Starts from 3 users

€4.2 user/month - Starts from 3 users VIP €6.8 user/month - Starts from 100 users

Self Hosted Enterprise Solutions

Enterprise €1650 per server*

€1650 per server* Enterprise Plus €2500 per server*

€2500 per server* Enterprise Premium €3500 per server*

*Lifetime licenses

Self hosted

