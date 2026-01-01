Notefox is a simple note-taking web extension for Firefox. It is a free and open-source project. The main features of Notefox are: take notes, manage notes, search notes, export notes, import notes, sticky notes, text formatting, and more. Notefox is designed to be fast and lightweight, and it is designed to be compatible with all desktop platforms: Windows, macOS, and Linux. With a Notefox Account it is possible to synchronize notes between devices.

Pricing

Notefox is free and is funded by donations.

Hosting