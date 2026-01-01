NetBird creates encrypted private overlay networks between devices, servers, containers, and private subnets. Its agents use WireGuard-based tunnels and attempt direct peer-to-peer connections, with an encrypted relay available when direct connectivity is not possible. Administrators can manage peers, groups, network routes, DNS, and access policies through a central control plane. NetBird is available as a managed cloud service and as self-hosted software.

Pricing

The managed cloud service has a free plan for up to five users and 100 machines. Paid Team and Business plans are billed per active user, with additional machine charges; Enterprise pricing is custom. NetBird can also be self-hosted, with an open-source edition and a paid enterprise self-hosted tier.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting