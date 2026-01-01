NetBird logo

NetBird

Germany EU Open source Free plan GitHub
Website

NetBird

NetBird creates encrypted private overlay networks between devices, servers, containers, and private subnets. Its agents use WireGuard-based tunnels and attempt direct peer-to-peer connections, with an encrypted relay available when direct connectivity is not possible. Administrators can manage peers, groups, network routes, DNS, and access policies through a central control plane. NetBird is available as a managed cloud service and as self-hosted software.

Pricing

The managed cloud service has a free plan for up to five users and 100 machines. Paid Team and Business plans are billed per active user, with additional machine charges; Enterprise pricing is custom. NetBird can also be self-hosted, with an open-source edition and a paid enterprise self-hosted tier.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.netbird.io Management of Core Service Web Report
api.netbird.io Management of Core Service Web Report
netbird.io Representation Web Report
Other products in category Mesh VPN services
Enclave logo

Enclave
United Kingdom UK Free plan
Website

Enclave creates encrypted private overlay connections between computers, servers, containers, cloud workloads, and private subnets. Its agents establish direct peer-to-peer data paths where possible and use end-to-end encrypted relays when network conditions require them. A cloud management service coordinates device enrolment, peer discovery, DNS, and policy-based access, while gateways can connect resources that cannot run the agent. Enclave is aimed at organizations and managed service providers that need remote, site-to-site, hybrid-cloud, and multi-tenant private connectivity.

Read more about Enclave
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up