NetBird creates encrypted private overlay networks between devices, servers, containers, and private subnets. Its agents use WireGuard-based tunnels and attempt direct peer-to-peer connections, with an encrypted relay available when direct connectivity is not possible. Administrators can manage peers, groups, network routes, DNS, and access policies through a central control plane. NetBird is available as a managed cloud service and as self-hosted software.
European mesh VPN services
Mesh VPN services create encrypted private overlay networks between distributed devices, servers, containers, and private subnets. Unlike consumer privacy VPNs, their primary purpose is to connect trusted endpoints and internal resources rather than route general web traffic through a provider-operated exit server. A control plane typically coordinates device identity, peer discovery, encryption keys, and access policy, while network traffic uses direct peer-to-peer connections when possible and an encrypted relay when necessary. Organizations and individuals use these services for remote access, site-to-site connectivity, homelabs, and communication across on-premises and multi-cloud infrastructure.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
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European services
Enclave creates encrypted private overlay connections between computers, servers, containers, cloud workloads, and private subnets. Its agents establish direct peer-to-peer data paths where possible and use end-to-end encrypted relays when network conditions require them. A cloud management service coordinates device enrolment, peer discovery, DNS, and policy-based access, while gateways can connect resources that cannot run the agent. Enclave is aimed at organizations and managed service providers that need remote, site-to-site, hybrid-cloud, and multi-tenant private connectivity.
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