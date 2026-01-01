European mesh VPN services

Mesh VPN services create encrypted private overlay networks between distributed devices, servers, containers, and private subnets. Unlike consumer privacy VPNs, their primary purpose is to connect trusted endpoints and internal resources rather than route general web traffic through a provider-operated exit server. A control plane typically coordinates device identity, peer discovery, encryption keys, and access policy, while network traffic uses direct peer-to-peer connections when possible and an encrypted relay when necessary. Organizations and individuals use these services for remote access, site-to-site connectivity, homelabs, and communication across on-premises and multi-cloud infrastructure.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

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