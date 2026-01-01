Enclave creates encrypted private overlay connections between computers, servers, containers, cloud workloads, and private subnets. Its agents establish direct peer-to-peer data paths where possible and use end-to-end encrypted relays when network conditions require them. A cloud management service coordinates device enrolment, peer discovery, DNS, and policy-based access, while gateways can connect resources that cannot run the agent. Enclave is aimed at organizations and managed service providers that need remote, site-to-site, hybrid-cloud, and multi-tenant private connectivity.

Pricing

Enclave has a free plan for personal and home use with up to five enrolled systems. Commercial subscriptions are billed per enrolled system, monthly or annually, and a 14-day trial is available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The stored DNS lookup for portal.enclave.io, the core management service, resolves to Amazon Web Services. Because this required core service uses a non-European infrastructure operator, Enclave does not qualify for an EU-, EEA-, or EFTA-hosted label.