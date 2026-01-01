Enclave logo

Enclave

United Kingdom UK Free plan
Website

Enclave

Enclave creates encrypted private overlay connections between computers, servers, containers, cloud workloads, and private subnets. Its agents establish direct peer-to-peer data paths where possible and use end-to-end encrypted relays when network conditions require them. A cloud management service coordinates device enrolment, peer discovery, DNS, and policy-based access, while gateways can connect resources that cannot run the agent. Enclave is aimed at organizations and managed service providers that need remote, site-to-site, hybrid-cloud, and multi-tenant private connectivity.

Pricing

Enclave has a free plan for personal and home use with up to five enrolled systems. Commercial subscriptions are billed per enrolled system, monthly or annually, and a 14-day trial is available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The stored DNS lookup for portal.enclave.io, the core management service, resolves to Amazon Web Services. Because this required core service uses a non-European infrastructure operator, Enclave does not qualify for an EU-, EEA-, or EFTA-hosted label.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
portal.enclave.io Management of Core Service Web Report
enclave.io Representation Web Report
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NetBird logo

NetBird
Germany EU Open source Free plan
Website

NetBird creates encrypted private overlay networks between devices, servers, containers, and private subnets. Its agents use WireGuard-based tunnels and attempt direct peer-to-peer connections, with an encrypted relay available when direct connectivity is not possible. Administrators can manage peers, groups, network routes, DNS, and access policies through a central control plane. NetBird is available as a managed cloud service and as self-hosted software.

Read more about NetBird
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