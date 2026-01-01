Myra EU CAPTCHA logo

Myra EU CAPTCHA is a privacy-first, CAPTCHA that protects websites, forms and login flows from bots without cookies, tracking, or user puzzles. Powered by 100 billion daily CDN signals, it delivers high-accuracy bot detection with seamless, barrier-free UX. Built in Germany, it offers certified compliance (ISO 27001, PCI DSS), making it uniquely suited for regulated and critical infrastructure environments.

Pricing

Myra EU CAPTCHA offers the following three plans:

Essential – €4.90/month

  • 3 months free, then €4.90/month
  • Unlimited site keys
  • 10,000 checks per month
  • Basic analytics and limited logs
  • No support and no advanced settings

Professional – €29.90/month

  • Unlimited site keys
  • 100,000 checks per month
  • Extended logs and basic analytics
  • Basic support included
  • Advanced configuration options

Enterprise – Custom price

  • Custom number of checks and site keys
  • Unlimited logs
  • Advanced analytics
  • SLA support
  • Multi-user access and full configuration options

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
cdn.eu-captcha.eu Core Service Web Report
app.eu-captcha.eu Management of Core Service Web Report
api-app.eu-captcha.eu Management of Core Service Web Report
www.myrasecurity.com Representation Web Report
docs.eu-captcha.eu Documentation Web Report
