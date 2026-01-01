Myra EU CAPTCHA
Myra EU CAPTCHA is a privacy-first, CAPTCHA that protects websites, forms and login flows from bots without cookies, tracking, or user puzzles. Powered by 100 billion daily CDN signals, it delivers high-accuracy bot detection with seamless, barrier-free UX. Built in Germany, it offers certified compliance (ISO 27001, PCI DSS), making it uniquely suited for regulated and critical infrastructure environments.
Pricing
Myra EU CAPTCHA offers the following three plans:
Essential – €4.90/month
- 3 months free, then €4.90/month
- Unlimited site keys
- 10,000 checks per month
- Basic analytics and limited logs
- No support and no advanced settings
Professional – €29.90/month
- Unlimited site keys
- 100,000 checks per month
- Extended logs and basic analytics
- Basic support included
- Advanced configuration options
Enterprise – Custom price
- Custom number of checks and site keys
- Unlimited logs
- Advanced analytics
- SLA support
- Multi-user access and full configuration options
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|cdn.eu-captcha.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.eu-captcha.eu
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api-app.eu-captcha.eu
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.myrasecurity.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.eu-captcha.eu
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report