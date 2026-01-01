Myra EU CAPTCHA is a privacy-first, CAPTCHA that protects websites, forms and login flows from bots without cookies, tracking, or user puzzles. Powered by 100 billion daily CDN signals, it delivers high-accuracy bot detection with seamless, barrier-free UX. Built in Germany, it offers certified compliance (ISO 27001, PCI DSS), making it uniquely suited for regulated and critical infrastructure environments.

Pricing

Myra EU CAPTCHA offers the following three plans:

Essential – €4.90/month

3 months free, then €4.90/month

Unlimited site keys

10,000 checks per month

Basic analytics and limited logs

No support and no advanced settings

Professional – €29.90/month

Unlimited site keys

100,000 checks per month

Extended logs and basic analytics

Basic support included

Advanced configuration options

Enterprise – Custom price

Custom number of checks and site keys

Unlimited logs

Advanced analytics

SLA support

Multi-user access and full configuration options

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting