MeisterTask logo

MeisterTask

Germany EU Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

MeisterTask

MeisterTask is a project management software from Germany. They allow you to manage your projects and track the progress and development of them from getting the idea to completion. This is done via a kanban project board, task scheduling (including calendar integration), time tracking and a personal agenda. If you need insides about your project, you can either view the current status of the project in a dashboard or generate a report. In addition, you can automate tedious tasks and integrate their API into your systems.

Pricing

Their free plan works for up to 3 projects with unlimited members, but does not include automations and reports. The Pro plan for €12.50 monthly per user and the business plan for €22.50 monthly per user both have unlimited projects and provide you with access to more features, including automations, reports and for the business plan, roles and permissions.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Their services are hosted behind the Cloudflare CDN.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
meistertask.com Core Service Web Report
accounts.meister.co Authentication Web Report
developers.meistertask.com Documentation Web Report
Other products in category Project Management Software
Taiga logo

Taiga
Spain EU Open source Free plan
Website

Taiga is an open-source project management software from Spain. Their features include: multiple different dashboards, Kanban boards, an issue tracker, and project timelines. Project members can be assigned roles, permissions, and work-in-progress limits. Taiga can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API. They offer hosted solutions, but they can also be self-hosted.

Read more
OpenProject logo

OpenProject
Germany EU Open source Free plan
Website

OpenProject is a project management software from Germany. They are open-source and can be self-hosted, but also offer on cloud solutions. They are built around tasks which can be viewed in different ways, for example in a Kanban board, a timeline or in a calendar. These tasks can be assigned to people and created by everyone. OpenProject can be integrated into other services, and you can build your own integrations with their API.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner