MeisterTask is a project management software from Germany. They allow you to manage your projects and track the progress and development of them from getting the idea to completion. This is done via a kanban project board, task scheduling (including calendar integration), time tracking and a personal agenda. If you need insides about your project, you can either view the current status of the project in a dashboard or generate a report. In addition, you can automate tedious tasks and integrate their API into your systems.

Pricing

Their free plan works for up to 3 projects with unlimited members, but does not include automations and reports. The Pro plan for €12.50 monthly per user and the business plan for €22.50 monthly per user both have unlimited projects and provide you with access to more features, including automations, reports and for the business plan, roles and permissions.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Their services are hosted behind the Cloudflare CDN.