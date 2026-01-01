Maptoolkit
Maptoolkit is an API framework from Austria, for the development of geodata applications.
Pricing
Their free plan works for up to 500 API requests per month. Their Pro and Ultra plans scale this up to 40,000 and 1,000,000 monthly requests, respectively, for USD 19 and USD 349 monthly.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|static.maptoolkit.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|maptoolkit.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report