Maptoolkit logo

Maptoolkit

Austria EU Free plan Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Maptoolkit

Maptoolkit is an API framework from Austria, for the development of geodata applications.

Pricing

Their free plan works for up to 500 API requests per month. Their Pro and Ultra plans scale this up to 40,000 and 1,000,000 monthly requests, respectively, for USD 19 and USD 349 monthly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
static.maptoolkit.net Core Service Web Report
maptoolkit.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Maps API services
MapTiler logo

MapTiler
Switzerland EFTA Free plan
Website

MapTiler is a map API service from Switzerland. They offer a designer that allows you to customize the map design. It is easy to integrate in your own application with SDKs for many platforms and iframes for simple websites.

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