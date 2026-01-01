mail.de logo

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
mail.de is an email provider from Germany, with servers hosted in Germany. Besides email they also offer calendar, addressbook and online storage (via CalDAV, CardDAV and WebDAV). It can be used by companies and private customers.

Screenshot of mail.de

Pricing

mail.de FreeMail includes 1 GB of storage space. Alternatively, there is also an ad-free FreeMail option with 500 MB of storage space.

Premium tariffs start at €0.99 per month and have 2,5 GB storage space. The biggest package has unlimited storage space ("40 GB starting volume. When your storage quota is reached, it is automatically increased by 1 GB per month.").

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

mail.de is hosted on dedicated servers in Hamburg, Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
mail.de Core Service Web
  • Myra CDN (AS20546)
  • IPHH Internet Port Hamburg GmbH (AS12731)
Report
mail.de SPF domain Outgoing mail
  • IPHH Internet Port Hamburg GmbH (AS12731)
  • Myra CDN (AS20546)
Report
imap.mail.de IMAP server Web Report
smtp.mail.de SMTP server Web Report
pop.mail.de POP server Web Report

Sustainability

mail.de plants trees for every premium customer in Germany. The electric power which is used in the datacenter is renewable energy (hydropower).

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

