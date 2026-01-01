mail.de is an email provider from Germany, with servers hosted in Germany. Besides email they also offer calendar, addressbook and online storage (via CalDAV, CardDAV and WebDAV). It can be used by companies and private customers.

Pricing

mail.de FreeMail includes 1 GB of storage space. Alternatively, there is also an ad-free FreeMail option with 500 MB of storage space.

Premium tariffs start at €0.99 per month and have 2,5 GB storage space. The biggest package has unlimited storage space ("40 GB starting volume. When your storage quota is reached, it is automatically increased by 1 GB per month.").

Hosting

mail.de is hosted on dedicated servers in Hamburg, Germany.

Sustainability

mail.de plants trees for every premium customer in Germany. The electric power which is used in the datacenter is renewable energy (hydropower).

