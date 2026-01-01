Leafcloud Kubernetes logo

Leafcloud Kubernetes is the managed Kubernetes service of the Dutch hosting provider Leafcloud. It allows you to deploy, manage, and scale containerized applications while reducing carbon emissions. The service supports GPU-enabled clusters, making it suitable for AI and machine learning workloads. Users can configure Kubernetes clusters using straightforward YAML files. It allows for the management of multiple clusters across different cloud environments from a single interface. Resource efficiency is supported through features such as cluster hibernation, automatic scaling, and self-healing capabilities.

When using Leafcloud Managed Kubernetes, you are charged a fixed fee of €84,5/month per cluster, and charged for the consumed compute and storage resources.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
dashboard.gardener.leaf.cloud Management of Core Service Web
  • GreenEdge B.V. (AS206176)
Report
leaf.cloud Representation Web
  • GreenEdge B.V. (AS206176)
Report
docs.leaf.cloud Documentation Web Report

Sustainability

Data centers and non-data center locations - Leafcloud Leaf Sites - exclusivly use green energy. Server heat at Leaf Sites is reused locally to provide hot water for residents and reduce natural gas use.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

