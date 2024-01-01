Infomaniak Domains logo

Infomaniak Domains is the domain registrar of the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. They support DNSSEC, multi-user accounts and are ICANN accredited.

Pricing

Their price for a domain depends on the domain name. For example, the renewal for a '.com' domain will start at €11.40 per year.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
infomaniak.com Core Service Nameserver Report
www.infomaniak.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

