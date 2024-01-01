Infomaniak Domains
Infomaniak Domains is the domain registrar of the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. They support DNSSEC, multi-user accounts and are ICANN accredited.
Pricing
Their price for a domain depends on the domain name. For example, the renewal for a '.com' domain will start at €11.40 per year.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|infomaniak.com
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|www.infomaniak.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.