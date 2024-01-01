Hostpoint Domains is the domain name registrar service from the Swiss hosting provider Hostpoint. In addition to a domain, they offer hosting and a website builder.

Pricing

A '.com' domain will cost CHF 10 for the registration and CHF 20 for the yearly renewal.

Hosting

Hostpoint is fully hosted in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider ns.hostpoint.ch Core Service Nameserver Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report ns2.hostpoint.ch Core Service Nameserver Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report ns3.hostpoint.ch Core Service Nameserver Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report admin.hostpoint.ch Management of Core Service Web Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report hostpoint.ch Representation Web Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report

Sustainability

Hostpoints data centers are 100% powered by renewable energy, and they compensate their unavoidable remainder of CO2 emissions with myclimate® certificates.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.