Hostpoint Domains
Hostpoint Domains is the domain name registrar service from the Swiss hosting provider Hostpoint. In addition to a domain, they offer hosting and a website builder.
Pricing
A '.com' domain will cost CHF 10 for the registration and CHF 20 for the yearly renewal.
Hosting
Hostpoint is fully hosted in Switzerland.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|ns.hostpoint.ch
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|ns2.hostpoint.ch
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|ns3.hostpoint.ch
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|admin.hostpoint.ch
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|hostpoint.ch
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Hostpoints data centers are 100% powered by renewable energy, and they compensate their unavoidable remainder of CO2 emissions with myclimate® certificates.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.