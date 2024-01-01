Gandi
Gandi is a domain registrar with a lot of different top-level domains. They also offer other services like hosting and email. Gandi offers 2FA and it is possible to create organisation accounts where multiple users have access.
|Property
|DNSSEC available
|Yes
|DNSSEC available - External nameserver
|Yes
Pricing
|Property
|.com - Renewal price
|€19.99
A '.com' domain costs €19.99 for renewal. All the prices include VAT, so for most European businesses, the price is about 20% cheaper.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|gandi.net
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|id.gandi.net
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|admin.gandi.net
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.gandi.net
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.gandi.net
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report