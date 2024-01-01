Gandi logo

Gandi is a domain registrar with a lot of different top-level domains. They also offer other services like hosting and email. Gandi offers 2FA and it is possible to create organisation accounts where multiple users have access.

Property
DNSSEC available Yes
DNSSEC available - External nameserver Yes

Pricing

Property
.com - Renewal price €19.99

A '.com' domain costs €19.99 for renewal. All the prices include VAT, so for most European businesses, the price is about 20% cheaper.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
gandi.net Core Service Nameserver Report
id.gandi.net Authentication Web
  • GANDI SAS (AS29169)
Report
admin.gandi.net Management of Core Service Web
  • GANDI SAS (AS29169)
Report
api.gandi.net Management of Core Service Web
  • GANDI SAS (AS29169)
Report
www.gandi.net Representation Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
