Gandi is a domain registrar with a lot of different top-level domains. They also offer other services like hosting and email. Gandi offers 2FA and it is possible to create organisation accounts where multiple users have access.

Property DNSSEC available Yes DNSSEC available - External nameserver Yes

Pricing

Property .com - Renewal price €19.99

A '.com' domain costs €19.99 for renewal. All the prices include VAT, so for most European businesses, the price is about 20% cheaper.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting