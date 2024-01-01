Elastisys is a managed Kubernetes service from Sweden. A managed cluster by Elastisys already comes with many useful managed services for security, observability and disaster recovery. Managed databases can also be managed by the Elastisys team. They offer customers to choose between multiple European cloud infrastructure providers. Currently, the following providers are supported: cleura, elastx, Exoscale, safespring, UpCloud and also an on-premise solution.

Pricing

Elastisys has a relatively high base price of 1500 €, so it is not suitable for every company. They offer two plans called Standard and Premium.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting