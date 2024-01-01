Elastisys logo

Elastisys

Sweden EU X/Twitter LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Elastisys

Elastisys is a managed Kubernetes service from Sweden. A managed cluster by Elastisys already comes with many useful managed services for security, observability and disaster recovery. Managed databases can also be managed by the Elastisys team. They offer customers to choose between multiple European cloud infrastructure providers. Currently, the following providers are supported: cleura, elastx, Exoscale, safespring, UpCloud and also an on-premise solution.

Pricing

Elastisys has a relatively high base price of 1500 €, so it is not suitable for every company. They offer two plans called Standard and Premium.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
elastisys.com Representation Web
  • Bahnhof AB (AS8473)
Report
Other products in category Managed Kubernetes services
Scaleway logo

Scaleway
France
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

Scaleway is a cloud provider with a variety of services. Besides the public cloud called Scaleway Elements, they also offer dedicated servers and even renting racks in data centers.

The public cloud Scaleway Elements offers all the important components of a general cloud provider. There are virtual servers, an object storage service that is S3-compatible, DNS and VPC. They also offer some managed services like managed kubernetes or managed databases. The managed databases available are MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Read more
gridscale logo

gridscale
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

gridscale is a cloud computing platform from Germany. Like most general cloud providers, gridscale provides virtual servers, managed Kubernetes, managed databases, load balancers and object storage. They offer a big variety of database types like Postgres, Microsoft SQL, MariaDB, MySQL and Redis as a cache and as a storage. They also provide managed NFS (network file storage) servers, that can be helpful to share data between Kubernetes nodes. gridscale offers servers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner