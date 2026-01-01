Easy!Appointments logo

Easy!Appointments

Germany EU Open source Free plan
Website

Easy!Appointments

This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

Easy!Appointments is an open-source, self-hostable appointment scheduling application originally created by a developer in Greece. It lets a business run its own booking page with staff and service calendars, customer notifications, and Google Calendar synchronization on infrastructure it controls, since the source code is published under the GPL-3.0 license.

Pricing

Easy!Appointments is free, open-source software with no vendor subscription; a business installs and runs it on infrastructure of its own choosing at no license cost.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
easyappointments.org Representation Web Report
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Belgium EU EU hosted Free plan
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SimplyBook.me is an appointment scheduling platform originally founded in Iceland and now owned by the Belgian hosting group team.blue. It provides a customizable online booking website synced to staff and resource calendars, an in-app payment option, and add-on modules such as memberships, packages, or gift cards used by service businesses across many industries.

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Zeeg logo

Zeeg
Germany EU Free plan
Website

Zeeg is an appointment scheduling platform from Germany aimed at service businesses and sales teams. Clients book against calendars synced from Google, Outlook, Exchange, or Apple Calendar, and each completed booking is automatically turned into a contact record for follow-up. It also offers team scheduling features such as round-robin assignment of bookings across multiple staff members.

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