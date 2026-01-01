This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

Easy!Appointments is an open-source, self-hostable appointment scheduling application originally created by a developer in Greece. It lets a business run its own booking page with staff and service calendars, customer notifications, and Google Calendar synchronization on infrastructure it controls, since the source code is published under the GPL-3.0 license.

Pricing

Easy!Appointments is free, open-source software with no vendor subscription; a business installs and runs it on infrastructure of its own choosing at no license cost.

Hosting