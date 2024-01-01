Combell Domains logo

Combell Domains, from the Belgian cloud provider Combell, offers domain names for your service with a matching free e-mail address based on your domain name and a free simple website on top. They are ICANN-certified and support DNSSEC.

Pricing

Based on extension, one domain name will cost between €9.99 and €50 per year.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
combell.com Core Service Nameserver Report
webmail.combell.com Core Service Web Report
identity.combell.com Core Service Web Report
www.combell.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

