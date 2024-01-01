Combell Domains
Combell Domains, from the Belgian cloud provider Combell, offers domain names for your service with a matching free e-mail address based on your domain name and a free simple website on top. They are ICANN-certified and support DNSSEC.
Pricing
Based on extension, one domain name will cost between €9.99 and €50 per year.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|combell.com
|Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|webmail.combell.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|identity.combell.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.combell.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.