atolia is a team communication service that offers the typical features chat, audio and video calls as well as additional features like shared calendars and project management.

Pricing

atolia does not offer a free plan. There are three paid plans Premium, Business and Enterprise. Premium costs 9€/user/month and offers most of the features. Business costs 11€/user/month and mainly offers additional features like video chats with large groups, more storage space for documents and the possibility to use your own domain. Enterprise is only available on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.