Aruba Domains

Aruba Domain is the domain name registrar from the Italian cloud provider Aruba. They are ICANN accredited and offer you emails with the selected domain.

Pricing

Their prices depend on the domain you need. '.com' domain starts at €13.99 yearly.

Hosting

They host on their data centers in Italy.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
dns1.cloud.it Core Service Web Report
dns1.arubacloud.co.uk Core Service Web Report
dns1.arubacloud.de Core Service Web Report
dns1.forpsicloud.cz Core Service Web
  • INTERNET CZ, a.s. (AS24806)
Report
dns1.arubacloud.fr Core Service Web Report
aruba.it Representation Web Report

Sustainability

They use 100% renewable energy to power their data centers.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

