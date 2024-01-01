Aruba Domains
Aruba Domain is the domain name registrar from the Italian cloud provider Aruba. They are ICANN accredited and offer you emails with the selected domain.
Pricing
Their prices depend on the domain you need. '.com' domain starts at €13.99 yearly.
Hosting
They host on their data centers in Italy.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|dns1.cloud.it
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|dns1.arubacloud.co.uk
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|dns1.arubacloud.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|dns1.forpsicloud.cz
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|dns1.arubacloud.fr
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|aruba.it
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
They use 100% renewable energy to power their data centers.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.