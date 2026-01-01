Splitser is an expense splitting app from the Netherlands, originally launched as WieBetaaltWat and now owned by Tikkie, a payments subsidiary of ABN AMRO. It lets groups create a shared list, invite members by link or messaging app, and log expenses in more than 150 currencies with unequal splits by amount or share. The app calculates a simplified overview of who owes whom and supports recurring expenses, reminders, and a built-in calculator. The app is available for iOS and Android.
European alternatives to Splitwise
Splitwise is an expense splitting app from the United States, founded in Providence, Rhode Island in 2011. It lets groups of friends, roommates, and travelers log shared expenses, split them unequally by percentage, share, or exact amount, and see a simplified overview of who owes whom. The free tier limits the number of expenses a user can add per day, and a paid Splitwise Pro plan removes that limit and adds features such as receipt scanning and currency conversion. Splitwise is widely regarded as the best-known product in this category and is available in English and several other languages.
This pages lists European Splitwise alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Tricount is an expense splitting app from Belgium, owned by the Dutch neobank bunq. It lets groups of friends, roommates, or travelers create a shared list, log expenses as they occur, and track a running balance that shows who owes whom. The app supports multi-currency expenses with automatic conversion and includes optical character recognition to scan paper receipts and turn them into entries. The app is available for iOS and Android.
Splid is an expense splitting app from Germany, built by an independent developer based in Munich since 2015. It lets a group create a shared list, log expenses in more than 150 currencies with automatic conversion, and calculates a simplified settlement showing who should pay whom. Groups can be created without an account and used offline, with optional sync when members want to collaborate in real time. The app is available for iOS and Android.
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