European alternatives to Splitwise

Splitwise is an expense splitting app from the United States, founded in Providence, Rhode Island in 2011. It lets groups of friends, roommates, and travelers log shared expenses, split them unequally by percentage, share, or exact amount, and see a simplified overview of who owes whom. The free tier limits the number of expenses a user can add per day, and a paid Splitwise Pro plan removes that limit and adds features such as receipt scanning and currency conversion. Splitwise is widely regarded as the best-known product in this category and is available in English and several other languages.

This pages lists European Splitwise alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).