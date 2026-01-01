European alternatives to Calendly

Calendly is an appointment scheduling platform from the United States, headquartered in Atlanta. It lets clients book against a business's staff or team calendars through shareable booking pages, with automated reminders, routing rules that assign bookings to the right team member, and integrations with common calendar and video-conferencing tools.

This pages lists European Calendly alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).