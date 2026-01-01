Calendly logo

European alternatives to Calendly

Calendly is an appointment scheduling platform from the United States, headquartered in Atlanta. It lets clients book against a business's staff or team calendars through shareable booking pages, with automated reminders, routing rules that assign bookings to the right team member, and integrations with common calendar and video-conferencing tools.

This pages lists European Calendly alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

SimplyBook.me logo

SimplyBook.me
Belgium EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

SimplyBook.me is an appointment scheduling platform originally founded in Iceland and now owned by the Belgian hosting group team.blue. It provides a customizable online booking website synced to staff and resource calendars, an in-app payment option, and add-on modules such as memberships, packages, or gift cards used by service businesses across many industries.

Read more about SimplyBook.me
Zeeg logo

Zeeg
Germany EU Free plan
Website

Zeeg is an appointment scheduling platform from Germany aimed at service businesses and sales teams. Clients book against calendars synced from Google, Outlook, Exchange, or Apple Calendar, and each completed booking is automatically turned into a contact record for follow-up. It also offers team scheduling features such as round-robin assignment of bookings across multiple staff members.

Read more about Zeeg
Kalendarius logo

Kalendarius
Italy EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Kalendarius is an appointment scheduling platform from Italy that lets clients and meeting participants pick and confirm a time slot directly from a host's live calendar availability. Users share a personal booking link or embed a booking widget on their website, and invitees choose an open slot without needing to create an account. The service syncs two-way with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook so newly booked slots and externally moved events stay in sync and double-bookings are avoided. Hosts can define custom meeting types, buffer times between calls, and minimum notice windows, and both organizer and invitee receive automated email confirmations and reminders. Kalendarius also supports round-robin distribution of bookings across a team and collective scheduling that overlays multiple hosts' calendars for panel interviews. The company is a sole proprietorship based in Turin, Italy.

Read more about Kalendarius
Zencal logo

Zencal
Poland EU
Website

Zencal is an appointment scheduling platform from Poland built for service businesses and individual specialists. It provides booking pages tied to staff calendars, round-robin assignment across a team, and built-in payment collection for appointments, bundles, and paid events, alongside reminders and calendar sync with Google, Outlook, and iCloud.

Read more about Zencal
meetergo logo

meetergo
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

meetergo is an appointment scheduling platform from Germany that has grown into a broader all-in-one business platform. Businesses share their availability through booking pages or forms so clients can book meetings directly against a calendar, with automated reminders to reduce no-shows. Alongside scheduling, meetergo bundles video calling, a customer relationship management pipeline, AI-generated meeting notes, e-signatures, and invoicing as optional modules on the same platform. It serves sales teams, HR and recruiting departments, law firms, healthcare providers, and other service businesses that want to manage bookings and client follow-up in one system. meetergo's video conferencing product can also be used on its own, independent of the scheduling features.

Read more about meetergo
Tikk logo

Tikk
Belgium EU Free plan
Website

Tikk is an appointment scheduling platform that lets individuals and small service businesses share a single booking link so clients can reserve available time slots. Users create a personal booking page, set their availability, and choose whether bookings are confirmed automatically or approved manually. The service includes its own built-in calendar, so an external calendar connection is optional, though Tikk can also sync with Google Calendar, Outlook, Apple iCloud, and other iCal-based calendars to avoid double bookings. Meeting links for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Jitsi are generated automatically when a booking is confirmed. Tikk supports both free and paid bookings and can handle payment collection and invoicing for paid sessions. The tool targets coaches, consultants, tutors, recruiters, content creators, and other individuals who schedule client meetings. Tikk is operated by a sole proprietorship based in Belgium.

Read more about Tikk
eTermin logo

eTermin
Switzerland EFTA
Website

eTermin is an appointment scheduling platform from Switzerland used by service businesses, public offices, and clinics to let clients book, reschedule, or cancel appointments online. It provides a shared calendar view across staff members, automated confirmation and reminder emails, and booking pages that can cover multiple locations or services. The booking widget can be embedded into an existing website or used as a standalone page.

Read more about eTermin

Self-hosted & Open Source

Easy!Appointments logo

Easy!Appointments
Germany EU Open source Free plan
Website

Easy!Appointments is an open-source, self-hostable appointment scheduling application originally created by a developer in Greece. It lets a business run its own booking page with staff and service calendars, customer notifications, and Google Calendar synchronization on infrastructure it controls, since the source code is published under the GPL-3.0 license.

Read more about Easy!Appointments

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