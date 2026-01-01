YouTrack
YouTrack is a project management and team collaboration tool packed with features to streamline your work and increase productivity. Track tasks, manage projects, maintain a knowledge base, support your customers, collaborate, and deliver great products. Trusted by 100k teams globally.
YouTrack is a project management and team collaboration tool packed with features to streamline your work and increase productivity. Track tasks, manage projects, maintain a knowledge base, support your customers, collaborate, and deliver great products. Trusted by 100k teams globally.
YouTrack features:
- Project and task management
- Free AI Assistance
- Knowledge Base
- Agile Boards
- Time Tracking
- Gantt Charts
- Reporting
- Dashboards
- YouTrack Helpdesk
- Apps and Workflows
Pricing
YouTrack is free for a team of up to 10 members. It’s available with cloud or on-premises hosting and also comes with free AI Assistance.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
YouTrack is available with cloud or on-premises hosting. YouTrack stores data from a list of available data centers. These data centers are hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). YouTrack Cloud instances created in the EU are stored in Ireland.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|youtrack.cloud
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|european-alternatives.youtrack.cloud
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.jetbrains.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report