YouTrack is a project management and team collaboration tool packed with features to streamline your work and increase productivity. Track tasks, manage projects, maintain a knowledge base, support your customers, collaborate, and deliver great products. Trusted by 100k teams globally.

YouTrack features:

  • Project and task management
  • Free AI Assistance
  • Knowledge Base
  • Agile Boards
  • Time Tracking
  • Gantt Charts
  • Reporting
  • Dashboards
  • YouTrack Helpdesk
  • Apps and Workflows

Pricing

YouTrack is free for a team of up to 10 members. It’s available with cloud or on-premises hosting and also comes with free AI Assistance.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

YouTrack is available with cloud or on-premises hosting. YouTrack stores data from a list of available data centers. These data centers are hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). YouTrack Cloud instances created in the EU are stored in Ireland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
youtrack.cloud Core Service Web Report
european-alternatives.youtrack.cloud Core Service Web Report
www.jetbrains.com Representation Web Report
