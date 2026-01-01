Tuta Calendar logo

Tuta Calendar

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source Free plan Mastodon Facebook LinkedIn Xing GitHub
Website

Tuta Calendar

Tuta Calendar is an end-to-end encrypted calendar service from Germany. They are available as an app for iOS and Android or through their Web app.

Screenshot of Tuta Calendar

Pricing

Their free plan only allows one calendar and up to 1 GB of storage. Their bigger plans (like Revolutionary, EUR 3 monthly) come with extra features like calendar sharing, unlimited calendars, and emails.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Tuta is hosted in data centers around Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.tuta.com Core Service Web
  • Tutao GmbH (AS210909)
Report
tuta.com Representation Web
  • Tutao GmbH (AS210909)
Report

Sustainability

Tuta uses green energy for their servers and offices.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

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Calendar.online logo

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Calendar.online is a calendar service from Germany. They enable you to create a calendar and create different access links with different permissions for this calendar. For example, you can share a link with 'read without details' permission with someone you want to meet, and the person can see when you are busy without knowing why you are busy and reach out to you accordingly. You can also create sub-calendars to manage different kinds of dates.

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