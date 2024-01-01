Textshuttle is a Swiss translation service. They can translate simple text input, editable files, and PDFs and offer translation solutions for businesses.

Pricing

Their free plan works for 5 languages (German, French, Italian, Romansh, and Swiss German), and translations are limited to 7500 characters. Their basic plan for 20 CHF monthly works for unlimited characters and includes 20 languages.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

