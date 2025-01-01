SwissTransfer is a file-sharing service from the Swiss hoster Infomaniak. They have a 50 GB size limit and don't require an email for sharing files. Sharing the files is end-to-end encrypted and can additionally be secured via a password.

The online service does not require prior registration and allows up to 50 GB of data to be sent to up to 20 selected people, which can be downloaded for 30 days. A single transfer can consist of several files. The tool allows up to 500 transfers per day. The number of permitted downloads and the expiry date of the files can be specified. Additionally, files can be encrypted via a password before they are shared.

The files can be shared either via a direct link or by sending an automatically generated e-mail. There are browser extensions for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Pricing

They only have a free plan.

Hosting

SwissTransfer is hosted on Infomaniaks infrastructure in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider swisstransfer.com Core Service Web Infomaniak Public Cloud (AS29222) Report

Sustainability

Infomaniak uses 100% renewable energy, offsets their emissions by 200% and constantly tries to lower their energy consumption.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.