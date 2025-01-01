SwissTransfer logo

SwissTransfer

Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan Facebook LinkedIn
Website

SwissTransfer

SwissTransfer is a file-sharing service from the Swiss hoster Infomaniak. They have a 50 GB size limit and don't require an email for sharing files. Sharing the files is end-to-end encrypted and can additionally be secured via a password.

The online service does not require prior registration and allows up to 50 GB of data to be sent to up to 20 selected people, which can be downloaded for 30 days. A single transfer can consist of several files. The tool allows up to 500 transfers per day. The number of permitted downloads and the expiry date of the files can be specified. Additionally, files can be encrypted via a password before they are shared.

The files can be shared either via a direct link or by sending an automatically generated e-mail. There are browser extensions for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Pricing

They only have a free plan.

Hosting

SwissTransfer is hosted on Infomaniaks infrastructure in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
swisstransfer.com Core Service Web Report

Sustainability

Infomaniak uses 100% renewable energy, offsets their emissions by 200% and constantly tries to lower their energy consumption.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category File sharing services
Smash logo

Smash
France EU Free plan
Website

Smash is a file-sharing service from France. They have a 2 GB size limit, and an email address is required for their free transfers.

Read more
TransferNow logo

TransferNow
France EU Free plan
Website

TransferNow is a file-sharing service from France. Free transfers require an email address, have a size limit of 5 GB and include advertisements.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up