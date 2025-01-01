Smash logo

Smash is a file-sharing service from France. They have a 2 GB size limit, and an email address is required for their free transfers.

Pricing

Their pro plan costs EUR 4.80 monthly and bumps the size limit up to 250 GB.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Smash hosts their service on AWS servers.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
fromsmash.com Core Service Web Report

Sustainability

Smash is dedicated to reducing their carbon emissions.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

