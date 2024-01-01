StartMail logo

StartMail is a Dutch email provider with a focus on privacy.

Pricing

StartMail offers two paid plans, Personal and Custom Domain.

Hosting

Startmail is hosted in the Netherlands.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
mx2.startmail.com Core Service Web
  • Routit BV (AS28685)
Report
mx1.startmail.com Core Service Web
  • Routit BV (AS28685)
Report
mail.startmail.com Core Service Web
  • Routit BV (AS28685)
Report
spf.startmail.com SPF domain Outgoing mail
  • Routit BV (AS28685)
  • Signet B.V. (AS28878)
Report
imap.startmail.com IMAP server Web
  • Routit BV (AS28685)
Report
smtp.startmail.com SMTP server Web
  • Routit BV (AS28685)
Report
www.startmail.com Representation Web
  • Routit BV (AS28685)
Report
