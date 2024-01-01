StartMail
StartMail is a Dutch email provider with a focus on privacy.
Pricing
StartMail offers two paid plans, Personal and Custom Domain.
Hosting
Startmail is hosted in the Netherlands.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|mx2.startmail.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|mx1.startmail.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|mail.startmail.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|spf.startmail.com
|SPF domain
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|imap.startmail.com
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|smtp.startmail.com
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
|www.startmail.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report