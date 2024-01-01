solidtime logo

Austria
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source Free plan
solidtime is an open source time tracking app from Austria. The software offers a modern user interface, the ability to organize your time entries in projects, tasks, and clients. Teams and companies can restrict access with roles and by adding only some users to projects.

Screenshot of solidtime

To make the transition to solidtime easier, the tool provides an importer from popular tools like Clockify or Toggl.

Pricing

solidtime has a generous free plan with most features, but that only works with one user per organization. More features and multiuser organizations are available in the Professional plan that costs €9/month (€8/month billed annually).

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

solidtime is hosted on servers in France and only on cloud provider companies that are based in the EU.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.solidtime.io Core Service Web Report
solidtime.io SPF domain Outgoing mail Report
www.solidtime.io Representation Web Report

Sustainability

The cloud application runs only on servers that use renewable energy.

