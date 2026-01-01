SoftMaker Office NX logo

SoftMaker Office is an office suite from Germany offering a full-featured suite with a strong commitment to data protection. With SoftMaker Office, you can create and edit documents (TextMaker), spreadsheets (PlanMaker) and presentations (Presentations). SoftMaker Office works on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android and is compatible with the Microsoft Office file formats. You can edit documents from SoftMaker Office directly and without conversion in Microsoft Office, and vice versa. This popular Office suite has been developed in Germany for over 30 years.

Pricing

A license for SoftMaker Office NX Home costs €29.90 per year.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
softmaker.de Representation Web Report
www.softmaker.com Representation Web Report
