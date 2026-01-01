The new Ashampoo Office 9 comes with high quality text processor, spreadsheet, and presentation modules. This greatly compatible Office suite is a genuine alternative to Microsoft Office and supports its default document formats.

Ashampoo Office 9 is compatible with MS Office, including Office 365, and Office 2019, and delivers a comprehensive suite for word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations. Its strong file compatibility and high performance position it as a serious alternative to Microsoft Office.

The suite allows users to choose between a modern ribbon interface and a classic toolbar with menus. Ashampoo Write enables the creation of text documents of any size, from simple letters and greeting cards to extensive academic papers. Ashampoo Calculate provides powerful tools for creating complex tables and charts, while Ashampoo Present delivers engaging presentations with high-quality animations and transitions.

Version 9 introduces significantly improved multilingual spell checking across all modules and space-efficient PDF creation based on DOCX and TMD files with embedded fonts. Support for WEBP images ensures seamless image handling, and grouped objects can now be edited more easily. Write includes synchronous scrolling for convenient comparison of documents as well as a new book-style viewing mode. Calculate supports the import and export of SQLite databases, and Present features new dynamic slide transitions compatible with PowerPoint. The update is rounded out by smoother Windows 11–style visuals and an enhanced dark mode.

Key features: Compatible with Microsoft Office, including Office 365 and Office 2021 A powerful alternative to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Complete office suite for everyday productivity Advanced word processing with Ashampoo Write Robust spreadsheet tools with Ashampoo Calculate Impressive presentations with Ashampoo Present Choice between classic interface and modern ribbon view

Pricing

Ashampoo Office costs 90€ and can be used for up to 5 devices.

