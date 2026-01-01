Projektron BCS logo

Projektron BCS is a German project management software and ERP solution for service companies that can be used across all industries. It supports over 850 customer companies worldwide in the planning, control, and billing of projects. With functions for multi-project management, resource and task planning, time tracking, ticket system, invoicing, and CRM, BCS covers the entire project life cycle. The software integrates common methods such as Scrum, PRINCE2, and IPMA/GPM, is highly customizable, and is secured by certified security standards such as ISO/IEC 27001:2022.

Screenshot of Projektron BCS

Projektron BCS (Business Coordination Software) is a German project management and ERP software for service providers in all industries by Projektron. It supports companies of all sizes in the planning, control, and billing of projects—from quotation to invoicing. Over 850 companies in more than 15 countries use BCS.

Features

  • Project planning & management: Multi-project and portfolio management, resource and capacity planning, milestone planning.
  • Time tracking & expenses: Web and mobile-based.
  • Collaboration & communication: Ticket and task management, document management, workflows.
  • Finance & controlling: Budget planning, quotations, invoices, controlling.
  • CRM: Contact and customer management, sales support.
  • Quality & processes: BPMN process mapping, continuous improvement process.

Areas of application

  • Project-oriented companies such as IT service providers, engineering firms, agencies, research institutions, or non-profits.
  • Supports all project phases: acquisition, implementation, post-calculation, billing.

Industries & methods

  • Industry-independent, widely used in IT, multimedia, research, consulting, and engineering.
  • Supports classic methods (PRINCE2, IPMA/GPM), agile approaches (Scrum, Kanban), and hybrid models.

Customization & integration:

  • Role and rights concept, customizable workflows
  • Integration with third-party systems possible.

Security

  • Operation in certified German data centers, GDPR-compliant.
  • ISMS according to ISO/IEC 27001:2022, TÜV-certified, regular audits and penetration tests.

Service & Support

  • Cloud or on-premises operation, implementation, consulting, training, hotline.
  • Long-term partnership through updates, further developments, and personal support.

Pricing

On-premises: from $200 to $350 per license (depending on the exact module selection) SaaS cloud version: 5% of the license purchase price

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
bcs-hosting.de Core Service Web
  • dogado GmbH (AS8648)
www.projektron.de Representation Web
  • dogado GmbH (AS45012)
Sustainability

Projektron BCS is operated in data centers in Germany. The Leipzig II data center is powered entirely by renewable energy sources. The system supports sustainable IT infrastructures and digital processes that reduce energy consumption. In addition, resource-saving working methods are promoted, for example through online presentations instead of travel, paperless processes, and energy-efficient office equipment. The integrated management system takes environmental aspects into account in the planning, development, and operation of the software. This ensures that services are provided reliably and in an environmentally responsible manner.

