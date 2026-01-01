Managed Kubernetes Cluster by next layer logo

next layer's Kubernetes cluster is highly available thanks to at least three nodes run in different data centers to ensure redundancy. You can combine as many master and worker nodes as you wish, according to your individual resource requirements. These nodes feature different hardware configurations, which can focus on RAM-, CPU- or storage, depending on your needs. The worker node resources are used by pods (containers), which you can configure, start, and stop at any time. Persistent storage is available for storing files or databases and is billed based on usage.

next layer sets up the initial configuration and run the Kubernetes environment of master and worker nodes. You have admin rights for your nodes and can autonomously access the cluster via a comprehensive API, such as to provision pods. You also have access to the graphical Kubernetes dashboard to monitor your cluster.

Pricing

next layer charges a fixed amount per month for the management of the Kubernetes cluster and then per node and additional service like persistent volumes or the container registry.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
nextlayer-94173.k8s.nextlayer.at Management of Core Service Web
  • Next Layer Telekommunikationsdienstleistungs- und Beratungs GmbH (AS1764)
Report
www.nextlayer.at Representation Web
  • Next Layer Telekommunikationsdienstleistungs- und Beratungs GmbH (AS29330)
Report
status.nextlayer.at Status Page Web
  • Next Layer Telekommunikationsdienstleistungs- und Beratungs GmbH (AS29330)
Report
