The Librewolf project is a custom and independent version of Firefox, with the primary goals of privacy, security and user freedom. It is designed to increase protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques, while also including a few security improvements. This is achieved through privacy and security oriented settings and patches. LibreWolf also aims to remove all the telemetry, data collection and annoyances, as well as disabling features like DRM.

The browser was initially released for Linux operating systems on March 7, 2020. A version for Windows was released a year later, with a macOS port released two months after that. It is maintained by the LibreWolf Community on German developer platform Codeberg. LibreWolf does not include telemetry nor sponsored shortcuts, and certain features like Pocket are disabled. By default, the browser uses the DuckDuckGo search engine, has Firefox Sync disabled, and deletes the user's cookies and history when the browser is closed, although these settings can all be changed. According to the website PrivacyTests.org in 2022, LibreWolf, along with Brave Browser and Tor Browser, had the most privacy protection compared to other browsers.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
librewolf.net Representation Web
  • Oracle Corporation (AS31898)
Report
