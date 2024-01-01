Iroco logo

Iroco

France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source Mastodon X/Twitter LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Iroco

Iroco is an open-source and transparency focused email provider from France.

Pricing

Iroco costs €3.60 monthly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.iroco.co Core Service Web
  • Orange Business Services SA (AS15401)
Report
imap.iroco.co IMAP server Web
  • Orange Business Services SA (AS15401)
Report
smtp.iroco.co SMTP server Web
  • Orange Business Services SA (AS15401)
Report
iroco.co Representation Web
  • Orange Business Services SA (AS15401)
Report

Sustainability

Irocos services are hosted in a data center in Grenoble, which is fully powered by renewable energy.

Other products in category Email providers
mailbox.org logo

mailbox.org
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.

Read more
Posteo logo

Posteo
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Posteo is an email service without advertising, with a focus on sustainability and security. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). They do not offer to use your own domain and is therefore rather suitable for private users only.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner