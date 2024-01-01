Iroco
Iroco is an open-source and transparency focused email provider from France.
Pricing
Iroco costs €3.60 monthly.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app.iroco.co
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|imap.iroco.co
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|smtp.iroco.co
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
|iroco.co
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Irocos services are hosted in a data center in Grenoble, which is fully powered by renewable energy.