iodéOS is a mobile operating system developed by the French company iodé technologies, based near Toulouse. It is a fork of LineageOS that removes Google's services and replaces them with the open-source microG framework, so most Android apps continue to work without sending data to Google. The system includes a built-in blocker that filters trackers, advertisers, and spam calls at the network level, with per-app controls over which connections are allowed. iodéOS ships with a set of privacy-oriented default apps and the ioDroid app store, and every preinstalled app can be removed. iodé sells new and refurbished phones and tablets with iodéOS preinstalled through its own shop, and the system can also be installed on more than 60 additional Android devices from other manufacturers. The source code is published on iodé's own GitLab instance under an open-source license.

Beyond the default blocker, an optional iodéOS Premium tier adds daily-updated block lists, stricter filtering rules, and password-protected parental controls. The interface shows live network activity per app, including a world map of blocked connection attempts, so users can see what each app is trying to reach.

Pricing

iodéOS itself is free to use. An optional Premium subscription adds more frequent blocklist updates, stronger filtering, and parental controls for about 3.99 euros per month, with a Family tier for multiple devices at about 6.99 euros per month; annual and lifetime options are also offered. iodé additionally sells phones and tablets with iodéOS preinstalled through its own shop.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

iodéOS installer downloads and OTA updates are distributed from iodé's own GitLab instance, which along with the company's website and shop runs on OVHcloud servers in France.

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Sustainability

iodé says that installing iodéOS extends the life of older or discontinued smartphones and reduces e-waste, since it runs only the apps a user chooses instead of a manufacturer's default software. The company sells refurbished devices sourced mainly from Europe and partners with manufacturers such as Fairphone and Shift that use modular, repairable designs. Its source code is hosted on OVHcloud infrastructure in France.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.