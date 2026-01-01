European mobile operating systems

A mobile operating system (also called smartphone OS) manages a smartphone’s hardware resources and enables the execution of applications. It acts as the interface between the user, apps, and hardware. Well-known examples include Android, iOS, and alternative open-source systems. Mobile operating systems are essential for the functionality, security, and user experience of mobile devices.

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