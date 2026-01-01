/e/OS is an open-source mobile operating system based on Android, with a focus on privacy and user control. It is developed by the /e/foundation organization and is the default operating system for Murena smartphones, both of which are closely linked and share the same founder. Although /e/OS is based on Android, it is shipped without Google apps and services. Since many Android apps rely on Google Services in the background, /e/OS uses the open-source microG to emulate the Google API. This allows most Android apps to work seamlessly. /e/OS can be installed on over 200 Android smartphones from well-known manufacturers.
European mobile operating systems
A mobile operating system (also called smartphone OS) manages a smartphone’s hardware resources and enables the execution of applications. It acts as the interface between the user, apps, and hardware. Well-known examples include Android, iOS, and alternative open-source systems. Mobile operating systems are essential for the functionality, security, and user experience of mobile devices.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
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European services
Sailfish OS
Sailfish OS is an open-source operating system for smartphones, built on Linux. Developed by the Finnish company Jolla, it includes a proprietary layer to run Android applications. It is used on Jolla’s own devices as well as on hardware from other vendors through community ports.
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