/e/OS is an open-source mobile operating system based on Android, with a focus on privacy and user control. It is developed by the /e/foundation organization and is the default operating system for Murena smartphones, both of which are closely linked and share the same founder. Although /e/OS is based on Android, it is shipped without Google apps and services. Since many Android apps rely on Google Services in the background, /e/OS uses the open-source microG to emulate the Google API. This allows most Android apps to work seamlessly. /e/OS can be installed on over 200 Android smartphones from well-known manufacturers.

/e/OS provides only a minimal set of default apps to keep the OS ‘clean’: The App Lounge (the main application store, which allows you to install both open-source and mainstream apps), Calendar, Calculator, Contacts, Files, Gallery, Clock, Recorder, Murena Mail, Maps, Music, Notes, and Tasks. If you have a Murena Workspace account (Murena’s cloud), free for everyone up to 1GB, you can optionally sync your Email, Files, Photos, Calendar, Contacts, Tasks, and Notes between your smartphone, tablet and cloud. /e/OS also provides a unique app called Advanced Privacy, which allows you not only to detect and block trackers, but also to hide or falsify your location, and to route your internet traffic through the ultra-safe TOR network.

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