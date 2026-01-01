HelpSpace is a customer support solution developed in Germany for small and medium-sized businesses. It brings together ticket management, task management, a knowledge base, customer records, reporting, and a website widget in one system. The platform is designed to help teams manage customer communication centrally, organize internal follow-up work, and provide self-service information through a knowledge base.

HelpSpace is a customer support solution developed in Germany for small and medium-sized businesses. It combines several core support functions in one system so teams can manage customer communication and related internal processes from a central place.

The software includes:

Ticket management for handling customer inquiries across channels

Task management for organizing internal follow-up work

A knowledge base for publishing self-service content

Customer records for keeping relevant customer information connected to support activity

Reporting for monitoring support performance and activity

A website widget for integrating support functions directly into a company website

HelpSpace is intended for teams that want to structure support workflows more clearly and reduce the need to switch between separate tools. By combining customer inquiries, internal tasks, customer data, and knowledge base content in one platform, it supports both day-to-day support operations and long-term process organization.

The software is designed for businesses that need a central system for customer support while also maintaining clear internal coordination and accessible self-service information.

Pricing

HelpSpace offers three plans based on team size and feature set: Starter at €15 per user/month with a minimum of two users, Team at €25 per user/month with a minimum of two users, and Business at €45 per user/month with a minimum of five users. Annual billing reduces the price by about 20%.

Additional channels, docs sites, and task boards can be added as optional add-ons

Users can also start with a free 15-day trial.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

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