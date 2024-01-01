Firefox logo

Firefox

Firefox

Firefox is a open source web browser. It is developed by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation.

Vivaldi Browser logo

Vivaldi Browser
Norway EEA Free plan
Vivaldi Browser is a web browser from Norway. The company that develops Vivaldi was founded by the co-founder of Opera, another web browser.

Mullvad Browser logo

Mullvad Browser
Sweden EU Open source Free plan
Mullvad Browser is a private browser from Sweden. It is a fork of Firefox that enables advanced protection against tracking and was developed in cooperation with the TOR project folks. It, of course, has good synergy with the Mullvad VPN, which they recommend using too because the browser alone cannot protect you from IP tracking (and they have a vested interest in promoting their VPN service).

